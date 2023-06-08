AD
Entertainment News

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega ditching romance for “horror” in season 2

todayJune 8, 2023

Netflix

Hold onto your spooky hats, because Wednesday Addams is about to take a chilling turn in the upcoming season of Wednesday. Star Jenna Ortega spilled the black beans, revealing that a romance between Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy pals is just not in the cards for its second season.

During a recent Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning for Variety, Ortega teased the shift in tone for the second season. “We want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted,” she explained. “I think we’re kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

As a producer on the show, Ortega is making sure Wednesday’s journey delves into the depths of darkness. That means saying goodbye to season one’s love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier, played by Hunter Doohan and Percy Hynes White, respectively. However, she does see more of a friendship growing between the characters.

“I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship, almost sibling-like, between her and Xavier,” she shared.

Romance aside, there are still intriguing storylines to savor. Ortega gushed about working with the “incredible female leads” and her desire to bring back the talented Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Principal Weems. “I’m doing everything in my power to throw the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead. I’m trying!” she exclaimed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Neil Young to play rarities on upcoming West Coast tour

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images Back in April Neil Young returned to the stage for the first time since before the pandemic, and now he's ready to head back on the road. Rolling Stone reports that during a Zoom with Neil Young Archives subscribers, the rocker announced he'll be hitting the road on a West Coast tour set to kick off in early July. But fans shouldn't expect a greatest hits show. Neil explained that the performances […]

todayJune 8, 2023

