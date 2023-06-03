AD
National News

West Virginia state trooper shot and killed, suspect in custody: Authorities

todayJune 3, 2023

CREDIT: WCHS

(WEST VIRGINIA) — A 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a West Virginia state trooper is in police custody, according to the ATF’s Louisville Office.

Law enforcement responded to a shooting complaint in Mingo County, West Virginia, on Friday where they encountered Timothy Kennedy who began shooting at police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire when they responded to a shooting complaint near Matewan.

A trooper was fatally shot in the ensuing gunfire.

“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” Justice said in a statement.

The governor’s office has ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the following trooper starting immediately.

The manhunt for Kennedy delayed graduation ceremonies at Mingo Central High School and emergency workers urged area residents to stay indoors while police searched for the suspect.

Justice said multiple law enforcement agencies joined a widespread search of the Beech Creek area to look for the suspect ahead of his arrest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

