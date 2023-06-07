AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Who will Taylor Swift date next? Place your bets

todayJune 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

First, let’s start off by saying that it’s definitely sexist that so much attention is being paid to Taylor Swift‘s love life. As Rolling Stone recently noted in a headline, “We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man.” With that being said, an online sports betting site is literally offering odds on who she’ll date next.

Online sportsbook Bovada is offering the best odds on Taylor dating Dylan O’Brien, the star of her award-winning All Too Well short film, who is also, oddly, credited with playing the drums on the song “Snow on the Beach” on her album Midnights.  

After that, the next best odds are for Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes. Since Taylor allegedly already dated Harry, it’s unlikely that will happen. As for Shawn, Taylor’s friend Camila Cabello might have something to say about that.

The next-best odds go to Pete Davidson — because he dates everybody — and several names that are ridiculous, like Taylor’s alleged exes John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal

The rest of the list reads like a who’s-who of famous men: Everyone from Michael B. JordanPedro Pascal and The Weeknd to Tom BradyTrevor Noah, Bradley Cooper and Drake.

The longest odds, though, go to an unusual bunch: Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort and Lewis Capaldi.

Of course, Taylor Swift might actually just choose to be single for a while, and good for her. She’s got a lot going on at the moment, between her Eras Tour and the upcoming rerelease of Speak Now

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

thomas-rhett-celebrates-’20-number-ones’-with-new-vinyl
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett celebrates ’20 NUMBER ONES’ with new vinyl

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co. Vinyl collectors, here's another great country LP to add to your collection.Thomas Rhett is celebrating 10 years of hits with a new vinyl that's aptly titled 20 NUMBER ONES. Due out September 29, the two-disc record will include Thomas' hits from his decadelong career, including "It Goes Like This," "Die A Happy Man," "Marry You," "Sixteen," "What's Your Country Song" and current single "Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)" as a bonus […]

todayJune 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%