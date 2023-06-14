AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Whoopi Goldberg thinks hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ would be “lots of fun”

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Robert Ascroft

The big question is who will host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves the long-running game show, and Whoopi Goldberg appears interested in taking over the reins.

On the Tuesday, June 13 episode of ABC’s The View, Ken Jennings — who has been sharing Jeopardy! hosting duties with Mayim Bialik following longtime host Alex Trebek‘s death in 2020 — was asked by View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if he had any ideas on a possible replacement.

When Jennings suggested that “Hopefully, Wheel‘s got an envelope somewhere that says ‘What to do when Pat packs it in,'” Joy Behar revealed that Whoopi wanted the job.

And, Goldberg confirmed, stating, “I want the job. I think it’d be lots of fun.”

Behar then joked that she and fellow View panelist Sara Haines “could be Vanna White,” taking “turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters.”

Sakak, 76, tweeted on Monday, June 12, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Sajak has been the host of the game show since 1981. White, 66, who operates the board and reveals letters as they are guessed by contestants on the game show, has co-hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-marvel-comics-legend-john-romita-sr.-dies,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Marvel Comics legend John Romita Sr. dies, and more

Stephen Colbert has extended his contract as host of CBS' The Late Show through 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The extension will take Colbert into his 11th year as host of the The Late Show, which he took over from David Letterman back in 2015. It has been the most watched late night talk show for the past several seasons. Prior to the writers strike, it was averaging 2.14 million same-day viewers per week, excluding repeats, per the […]

todayJune 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%