Entertainment News

“With Tom there are no limits”: Paramount releases another ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunt highlight

todayJune 30, 2023

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

While most people have seen the trailer to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — and leading man Tom Cruise jumping a motorcycle off a cliff — there was an even more dangerous capper to what Cruise called the “most dangerous stunt” of his career.

Paramount Pictures has dropped another behind-the-scenes video, this one of what appears to be what happens after Cruise’s Ethan Hunt pulls the ripcord.

Just a normal skydive would be too vanilla for Cruise, so enter “speedflying,” called one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

“With Tom there are no limits,” says co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie, who admitted Cruise’s stunt left the crew “in absolute terror.”

The sequence called for Tom to fly at high speed in a parachute specifically designed for speed and aerobatics. “We’re gonna do spirals, and we’re going to be landing at an incredibly high speed — over 80 kilometers an hour,” Cruise enthuses about the gag.

The video shows Cruise defying death yet again, rocketing past rocks that could have pulverized him and zooming inches from ground, with a camera truck charging toward him.

The superstar and producer recently explained to Entertainment Tonight that the initial bike jump was scheduled for the first day of shooting back in 2020, because logically, if he died, well, that would be the end of the movie.

“Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we’re not,” Cruise said. “Let’s know day one!” he laughed.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters July 12 from Paramount Pictures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

