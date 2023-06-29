Zhao Yung Gu Earns SCAC Men’s Golf Elite 19 Award

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: In an announcement made Tuesday afternoon at the conference championship, Schreiner University’s Zhao Yung Gu was named the 2023 SCAC Men’s Golf Elite 19 award winner.

Yung Gu, a senior from Weihai, China, currently holds a 3.588 GPA in Finance and earned All-SCAC first team honors after finishing atop the leaderboard and earning individual medalist honors at this year’s conference championship tournament, posting a 54-hole total of 217. In the five years the award has been given, he is the first SCAC student-athlete – man or woman – to win both medalist honors and the Elite 19 award at the same conference golf championship.

Yung Gu is the second straight men’s golfer from Schreiner to earn Elite 19 honors as his teammate Austin O’Brien earned the honor following last year’s championship. It is also the league-leading third Elite 19 recipient for Schriener this academic year as Josline Hernandez won the women’s basketball award and Alexandria Schott won the women’s soccer award.

Established prior to the 2018-19 academic year and meant to recognize the best of the best within each conference sponsored-sport as it relates to both academic and athletic achievement, the SCAC Elite 19 is awarded to the student-athlete who has completed the equivalent of at least 60 credit hours at his or her current institution and has at least a cumulative 3.25 GPA. The student-athlete must also have earned All-SCAC First or Second Team honors in his/her sport for that particular season.