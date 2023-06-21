Zhao Yung Gu Named to NCAA PING DIII All-Region Team

Protesters clash for 2nd time at California school board meeting over Pride month
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (GLENDALE, Calif.) -- Protesters clashed once again outside the Glendale Unified School District's board meeting on Tuesday in response to the district's recognition of Pride month. Police said no one was arrested during the protests on Tuesday. Earlier this month, as the board met to vote on recognizing the month honoring the LGBTQ community, three people were arrested during fights between protesters and counter-protesters. […]