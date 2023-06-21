AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Zhao Yung Gu Named to NCAA PING DIII All-Region Team

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, has been announced as a member of the GCAA 2023 NCAA PING DIII All-Region team.

From SCAC

“The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) released the 2023 Division III PING All-Region honorees Tuesday afternoon, and five Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) men’s golfers were recognized.

Schreiner’s Zhao Yung Gu, Southwestern’s Christian Rodriguez, St. Thomas’ Cade Kiser and Trinity’s Daniel Nunez and Jacob Mason, all ranked in the top-35 in the country in the most recent GolfStat rankings, earned All-Region honors. All five are competing this week at the Division III National Championships in Kentucky.  

Yung Gu, the SCAC individual Medalist, who led Schreiner to a runner-up team finish at last month’s conference championship is currently ranked 24th in the nation with a 72.72 adjusted scoring average. A two-time All-SCAC performer, Yung Gu also earned the prestigious SCAC Elite 19 award this year.”

Sources

2023 NCAA Division III PING All-Region Team

Five SCAC Men’s Golfers Named to PING All-Region Team

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

protesters-clash-for-2nd-time-at-california-school-board-meeting-over-pride-month
insert_link

National News

Protesters clash for 2nd time at California school board meeting over Pride month

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (GLENDALE, Calif.) -- Protesters clashed once again outside the Glendale Unified School District's board meeting on Tuesday in response to the district's recognition of Pride month. Police said no one was arrested during the protests on Tuesday. Earlier this month, as the board met to vote on recognizing the month honoring the LGBTQ community, three people were arrested during fights between protesters and counter-protesters. […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%