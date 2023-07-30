AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

1 dead, ‘multiple’ people shot at party in Muncie, Indiana

todayJuly 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Victoria Arancio/Getty Images

(MUNCIE, Ind.) — One person has died, and multiple others were injured following a shooting at a large gathering in Muncie, Indiana, overnight, according to the city of Muncie.

Delaware County dispatchers received a call at 1:14 a.m. Sunday morning for multiple gunshot victims at a large party in the area of S. Hackley Street and E. Willard Street in Muncie.

Multiple agencies responded, “due to the number of victims and nature of the incident,” the city said.

One 30-year-old man has died, the city said. Multiple victims are being treated at a local hospital, and more critical gunshot victims have been airlifted to other medical facilities.

An exact number of those being treated has not been provided at this time. The IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie received 19 patients from the overnight shooting, hospital representative Neil Gifford confirmed to ABC News.

The city said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.

“We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured,” the city said.

Anyone with information can contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

family-of-black-mother-fatally-shot-by-neighbor-urges-doj-to-consider-hate-crime-charges
insert_link

National News

Family of Black mother fatally shot by neighbor urges DOJ to consider hate crime charges

(OCALA, Fla.) -- The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens, the Black mother of four who was fatally shot through a closed door by her white neighbor on June 2 in Ocala, Florida, is calling on the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the U.S. Department of Justice to review the case and consider whether the shooting was a hate crime. "It's just awful, it's a senseless murder. These children should […]

todayJuly 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%