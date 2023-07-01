AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

110 million on alert for severe, dangerous weather over holiday weekend

todayJuly 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Between the damaging storm threat from the Midwest to the East and dangerous heat in the West and South, more than 110 million Americans are on alert for dangerous weather over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, excessively hot temperatures extending from the West Coast to the South could affect 66 million Americans.

Temperatures in the West will reach the 100s in many locations and even the 110s in places like Redding, California, and Fresno, California, along with Phoenix, Arizona. A whopping 116 degrees is expected in Palm Springs.

In the South, heat index temperatures (how temperatures feel) will range from 105 to 115 degrees on Saturday in at least 8 southern states from Texas to Georgia. The entire state of Mississippi is under an excessive heat warning.

On Saturday, the highest risk area is centered over St. Louis, Louisville and Indianapolis stretching across portions of I-70, I-55, I-65 and I-64.

More than 50 million Americans are in the storm zone this holiday weekend. From Missouri to the East Coast, Americans will need to stay alert for storms with damaging winds along with chances for large hail and a few tornadoes.

On Sunday, the threat for damaging wind and large hail will extend from Tennessee to New Jersey.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot through the July 4th holiday.

Fifteen states remain under air quality alerts on Saturday. Overall, the smoke in America is weakening but those with asthma and other respiratory issues should continue to use caution, health officials warn.

Health officials say its important to remember to reduce outdoor exertion and listen to your body – sitting in the shade with plenty of adequate hydration is of the utmost importance if you’re outside. Better yet, stay indoors with air conditioning.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

as-acceptance-rates-decline,-students-bill-themselves-as-admissions-experts
insert_link

National News

As acceptance rates decline, students bill themselves as admissions experts

(NEW YORK) -- Kelsey Hoskin charges students $675 for an hour-long, private college admissions strategy Zoom session. And students are paying. Unlike many traditional private college admissions consultants, Hoskin hasn't served as an admissions officer before. She's a recent alumna of Harvard University and a current medical student at the University of Michigan. Hoskin, who has 127.7k TikTok followers under her account @harvardhoneyyy as of writing, says that during the […]

todayJuly 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%