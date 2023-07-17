AD
National News

12-year-old charged in alleged acid attack on another child at Detroit park: Prosecutor

todayJuly 17, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — A 12-year-old girl was charged in connection with assaulting another girl with acid at a Detroit park on July 9, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said on Saturday.

Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy charged the preteen with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault, according to a news release.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this,” Worthy said in a statement.

The minor suspect, who was not named, was released on $10,000 bond with tether at a preliminary hearing. The defendant is due in court on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

ABC News Detroit affiliate WXYZ identified Deaira Summers, 11, as the victim in the alleged acid attack.

Deaira’s mother, Domonique Summers, told WXYZ that an issue between the 12-year-old and one of her daughter’s cousins arose and Deaira was caught in the middle.

Deaira Summers had left Vernor Elementary’s playground, where the argument happened, but was allegedly attacked when she returned to get her purse, according to Debra Golston, the 11-year-old’s grandmother, who set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for medical costs and ongoing care.

The youth suffered second and third-degree burns on her back, legs and arms from the incident, mom Domonique Summers told WXYZ.

“How does a child even think to bring acid to a park?” Summers said.

“You don’t know what you did,” Summers said. “I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

