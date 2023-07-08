AD
15 million Americans across 6 states under heat alerts this weekend

todayJuly 8, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Across six states on Saturday, 15 million Americans will be under heat alerts from Miami to Phoenix to Washington State.

In the Southeast, the heat index will be brutal this weekend with highs feeling like the 100s from Florida to Texas. Record-breaking highs are possible in parts of Florida over the weekend, including Miami.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through at least next Sunday, Southern California will be under a heat alert as temperatures are expected to be record breaking and reach near 120 degrees each day. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect in anticipation for the extreme heat wave which will significantly increase the chance for heat related illness.

Saturday’s severe weather threat is for 11 million Americans and stretches from Denver to Oklahoma City to Nashville. While an isolated tornado is possible in Colorado along with large hail, much of the area is on alert for the potential for damaging wind.

 The cold front associated with this system will bring showers and storms along the southern and eastern coasts. The Northeast will see rain starting Sunday and continuing on Monday.

On Sunday, the threat of severe weather could impact 36 million Americans, stretching across much of the South and mid-Atlantic from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Savannah, Georgia, to Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

