AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

16 people sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — More than a dozen people across four states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Sixteen people in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts have been sickened in the outbreak, the CDC said in an investigation notice published on Tuesday. Among those, six people have been hospitalized, it said.

All of the people who remembered the type of ground beef they ate and where they bought it reported eating 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York prior to getting sick, the CDC said. Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 27 to June 16, according to the CDC.

“Ground beef is the only common food people reported eating,” the CDC said. “Investigators are working to identify the source of the ground beef sick people ate.”

No recall has been issued and an investigation is ongoing, the CDC said.

The number of illnesses in the outbreak is likely “much higher,” as many people tend to recover from salmonella illnesses without medical care and are not tested for the bacteria, the CDC said.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps and usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment within a week, the CDC said.

Raw, undercooked ground beef is a known source of salmonella. To avoid getting sick, ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, according to the CDC’s Four Food Safety Steps.

Another step when shopping for ground beef, it should be separated from other foods and placed into individual plastic bags to avoid cross-contamination. It should also be stored in a leakproof container in a fridge or freezer.

The CDC also recommends any utensils, bowls and surfaces that come into contact with raw ground beef should be cleaned before being used to prepare other foods. You should also wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after preparing raw ground beef.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Education Department investigating Harvard’s legacy admission policies

(WASHINGTON) -- Harvard University's practice of legacy admissions is being probed by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC News. The investigation comes a month following the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard that struck down race-based affirmative action for colleges and universities. Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the complaint against Harvard earlier this month contending that preferential treatment is given to children of wealthy donors […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Maren Morris teases snippet of new song

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Could new music be on the horizon for Maren Morris? The singer recently posted an Instagram video of her listening to what sounds like a mix of a new, unreleased song.  "Do you hear that? [tree + fire emojis]," Maren captions the clip. In the video, Maren is captured swaying along to the […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Uncategorized

Steve Miller celebrating 50th anniversary of ‘The Joker’ with new box set

SAILOR/CAPITOL/UME October will mark the 50th anniversary of Steve Miller’s classic album The Joker, and to celebrate, he’s releasing a new box set with plenty of extras for the Miller fan. J50: The Evolution of The Joker, dropping September 15, will feature not only the original album but 27 previously unreleased recordings, some of […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

AD
0%