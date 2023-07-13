AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

2 Birmingham firefighters shot in potentially targeted attack, suspect at large: Police

todayJuly 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
FILE photo — Tim Kitchen/Getty Images

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Two firefighters were shot inside a Birmingham, Alabama, fire station Wednesday in what police say may be a targeted attack.

Firefighter Jordan Melton was hospitalized in critical condition and firefighter Jamal Jones is listed in serious condition, Birmingham police said.

About three firefighters were at the station at the time of the shooting, which took place at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the station’s bay doors, police said.

The suspect and motive are unknown, police said, adding that it’s “extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations.”

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information in the case.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hunter-biden’s-lawyer-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-to-trump-over-social-media-posts
insert_link

National News

Hunter Biden’s lawyer sends cease-and-desist letter to Trump over social media posts

Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images (WASHINGTON) -- An attorney for Hunter Biden sent a cease-and-desist letter on Thursday to former President Donald Trump's legal team, claiming that Trump's rhetoric on social media and elsewhere "could lead to [Hunter Biden's] or his family’s injury." Abbe Lowell, one of the younger Biden's lawyers, cited past examples when Trump's language allegedly inspired violence, notably the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, the October attack […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson + more to perform at Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Garth Brooks has been tapped to headline the first Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff. Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the event will take Saturday, September 2, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Also on the performance bill are Louisiana native Lainey Wilson and country group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. "Being asked to be part of the first ever […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Uncategorized

Founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network arrested

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network was arrested Thursday on federal charges. Alexander Mashinsky founded Celsius in 2018 and positioned it as a stable, safe alternative to traditional financial institutions that would provide investors who held crypto assets financial freedom and […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

AD
0%