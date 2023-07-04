2023 Spring SCAC All-Sportsmanship Team

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Mountaineers closed out the Spring seasons with eight players selected to the 2023 Spring SCAC All-Sportsmanship teams.

From announcement made by the SCAC

“The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) today announced its 15th annual spring All-Sportsmanship teams. A total of 62 student-athletes were selected to the 2023 squad in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.”

2023 All-Sportsmanship Baseball Team

Austin College – Garrett Gray, Sr., Forney, Texas

Centenary College – Carson Livesay, Fy., Lafayette, Louisiana

University of Dallas – Jonathan Morales, Jr., Early, Texas

Schreiner University – Aubry Latka, Sr., Saint Hedwig, Texas

Southwestern University – Jacob Tanner, Sr., Houston, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Dillon McKee, So., Lago Vista, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Holden Philippus, Sr., San Antonio, Texas

Trinity University – Tanner Hanney, Gr., Waco, Texas

2023 All-Sportsmanship Men’s Golf Team

Centenary College – Devan Martin, Sr., Watson, Louisiana

University of Dallas – Trey Schneider, Sr., Mooresville, North Carolina

Schreiner University – Zhao Yung Gu, Sr., Weihai, China

Southwestern University – Nicholas Hoisington, Sr., Austin, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Henry Phavorachit, Sr., Missouri City, Texas

Texas Lutheran – Chandler Otto, Sr., Round Rock, Texas

Trinity University – Jacob Mason, So., Westminster, Colorado

2023 All-Sportsmanship Women’s Golf Team

Centenary College – Kaylee Roberts, Fy., Watonga, Oklahoma

University of Dallas – Claire Kirby, Sr., Lubbock, Texas

Schreiner University – Sara Salido, Jr., Laredo, Texas

Southwestern University – Katherine Montgomery, Sr., Dripping Springs, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Myra Truong, Sr., Beaumont, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Audre Garza, Jr., New Braunfels, Texas

Trinity University – Kate Schulle, So., Cedar Park, Texas

2023 All-Sportsmanship Softball Team

Austin College – Carrie Johnson, Jr., Sherman, Texas

Centenary College – Catherine Stokes, Fy., Natchitoches, Louisiana

University of Dallas – Jennifer Schmalz, So., Houston, Texas

Schreiner University – Hannah Kollmansberger, Sr., Spring Branch, Texas

Southwestern University – Brianna Gonzales, Fy., Andrews, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Texas) – Mallarie Munson, Jr., Danbury, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Kirsten Williams, Sr., Pearland, Texas

Trinity University – Emery Boettcher, Sr., Fredericksburg, Texas

2023 All-Sportsmanship Men’s Tennis Team

Austin College – Tate Nelson, Sr., The Colony, Texas

Colorado College – August Knox, Jr., Seattle, Washington

University of Dallas – Andrew Le, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

Schreiner University – Austin Cervantes, Gr., Ennis, Texas

Southwestern University – Ryan Flanagan, Jr., Abilene, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Race Haas, Sr., Friendswood, Texas

Texas Lutheran – Xavier Cristan, Fy., Corpus Christi, Texas

Trinity University – Cal Hunter, Sr., Lafayette, California

2023 All-Sportsmanship Women’s Tennis Team

Austin College – Sierra Thomas, Jr., Melissa, Texas

Colorado College – Gigi Jensen, Jr., Boulder, Colorado

University of Dallas – Ariana Menchaca, Fy., Fort Worth, Texas

Schreiner University – Blair Drought-Villarreal, Sr., San Antonio, Texas

Southwestern University – Erika Synoski, So., Dover, Delaware

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Ella Mullins, Fy., Tomball, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Paula Acosta, Sr., Katy, Texas

Trinity University – Ella Cummings, Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico

2023 All-Sportsmanship Men’s Track & Field Team

Centenary College – Xavier Venious, Jr., Bossier City, Louisiana

Colorado College – Jay Moran, Jr., Evanston, Illinois

University of Dallas – Caleb Clayton, Sr., Kerrville, Texas

Schreiner University – Ryan Dobbs, Sr., Houston, Texas

Southwestern University – Vincent Kim, Sr., Houston, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Texas) – Jacolby Mattox, So., Klein, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Riley Denman, So., Pearland, Texas

Trinity University – Pierce Jackson, So., Addison, Texas

2023 All-Sportsmanship Women’s Track & Field Team

Centenary College – Veronica Dougherty, Sr., McAllen, Texas

Colorado College – Clare Quinn, Sr., Quincy, Massachusetts

University of Dallas – Miranda Roach, Fy., Irving, Texas

Schreiner University – Macie Malone, Sr., Schertz, Texas

Southwestern University – Lily McWhorter, Fy., The Woodlands, Texas

University of St. Thomas (Texas) – Trinity Provost, Fy., Beaumont, Texas

Texas Lutheran University – Trinity Murdock, Jr., Katy, Texas

Trinity University – Kierra Francois, Sr., Angleton, Texas

