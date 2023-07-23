AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar, police say

todayJuly 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place outside a bar in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

All three people who were shot were listed in stable condition at local hospitals, officials said. Police believe that a 32-year-old woman who was shot was a bystander. Two men, aged 35 and 28, were also shot, police said.

Authorities were trying to determine the other two victims’ involvement, if any, in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

severe-heat-forecast:-where-scorching-temperatures-will-persist-over-the-next-week
insert_link

National News

Severe heat forecast: Where scorching temperatures will persist over the next week

(NEW YORK) -- An unrelenting heat dome continues to hover over the western United States this weekend, prompting heat alerts for tens of millions of residents. Heat advisories and warnings were issued for 40 million Americans across 10 states on Sunday, with the highest temperatures concentrated in places like California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Excessive heat warnings are currently in effect for cities like Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; Fresno, California; […]

todayJuly 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%