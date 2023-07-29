AD
National News

5 injured in shooting at community outreach event in Seattle: Police

todayJuly 29, 2023

KOMO

(SEATTLE) — Five people were injured, two critically, in a shooting that broke out in a parking lot during a community outreach event in Seattle Friday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in Rainier Valley shortly before 9 p.m. local time Friday, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

“We know that there were dozens and dozens of rounds that were fired,” Diaz told reporters at a press briefing near the scene.

Four victims were transported to an area hospital, he said. A man and woman in their 20s were transported in critical condition, while two men in their 20s were in stable condition, police said. A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

All victims had been attending the community outreach event, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been identified at this time, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell called the shooting a “tragedy” while vowing that investigators will “get to the bottom of it.”

“What you have tonight in the light of this tragedy is, you have these fine community leaders here. People that come from these streets, that come from this community, protecting the community — literally putting their lives on the line to protect the community,” he said.

“That’s the tragedy of today — of too many guns in the wrong places, in the wrong hands,” he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayJuly 29, 2023

