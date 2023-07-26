A1 Transmission Celebrates 45 Years

National News

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (NEW YORK) -- Jessica Meise, a Colorado woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, was found alive Wednesday and transported to a local hospital, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Meise's condition is unknown at this time, authorities said. Meise, 43, had been missing since Tuesday after she was forcibly abducted by her ex, 43-year-old Lance Foster, authorities said. Foster was arrested by West Metro […]