Adele warns fans about throwing things on-stage: ‘I dare you’

Raven B. Varona

Don’t think about throwing anything at Adele while she’s on-stage.

During a Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas, the “Hello” singer took a moment to speak out about the recent incidents involving fans throwing objects towards artists.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f****** show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s*** on stage Have you seen that?” she asked as she held a t-shirt gun, according to Deadline. “I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”

Adele’s message comes after artists like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were hurt in such incidents.

Bebe was hit in the face with a cell phone while performing on stage Sunday, June 18 in New York City. The suspect, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, admitted to intentionally throwing the phone and was taken into custody and appeared in court for arraignment on charges that included assault, harassment, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault.