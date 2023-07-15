AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Alabama woman goes missing after reporting toddler walking on the highway

todayJuly 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Hoover Police Department

(HOOVER, Ala.) — Alabama police are continuing their search for a woman who went missing after she called 911 saying she saw a toddler walking on the side of a highway.

The Hoover Police Department said 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell made a 911 call on Wednesday to report that she saw a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459 in Alabama at around 9:30 p.m.

Russell then stopped her car to check on the toddler and called a family member to report what she saw. The family member lost contact with Russell, but the line remained open, according to police.

Police who responded to her 911 call found the Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings at the scene when they arrived. But, they were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Police said they have not received any additional calls of someone missing a small child.

Police said a single witness reported seeing a grey vehicle and a man standing outside Russell’s car, but police have no further information about that person or the vehicle.

Russell was wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes, according to police.

An anonymous donor is offering $20,000 for the safe return of Russell and Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama are offering an additional $5,000.

“We are leaving nothing off the table and no stone unturned in investigating some of these facts,” Hoover Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Lowe said at a press conference.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sharon-tate’s-sister-speaks-out-for-1st-time-since-leslie-van-houten’s-release
insert_link

National News

Sharon Tate’s sister speaks out for 1st time since Leslie Van Houten’s release

(LOS ANGELES) -- Debra Tate, the sister of slain actress Sharon Tate, has publicly pleaded for years to keep members of the Manson family cult behind bars despite their eligibility to petition for parole. That includes Leslie Van Houten, who was released on parole Tuesday after spending 53 years in prison for the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. According to her attorney, Van Houten is now in a "transitional living […]

todayJuly 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%