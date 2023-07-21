AD
Entertainment News

AMC renews ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs ‘Dead City’ and ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

todayJuly 21, 2023

AMC

On Friday, July 21, AMC announced there’s more life in The Walking Dead yet: The network has renewed the Negan and Maggie team up, Dead City, as well as the yet-to-debut The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as former mortal enemies Negan Smith and Maggie Rhee, who join forces on a journey into a post-apocalyptic Big Apple to find Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel. The show wraps its first season on Sunday, July 23. 

Reedus’ series, which finds his Daryl Dixon lost in Europe, debuts September 10 on AMC. 

Another project, centering on returning star Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes and his love, Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, will debut in 2024.

With Dead City‘s first season (almost) in the books, Morgan told ABC Audio before the SAG-AFTRA strike that it “took a minute to get used to” the production’s shift to New York City.

“I was nervous about a new crew,” he admitted. “I liked our family in Georgia. And we would look around and be like, ‘Where’s, you know, Melissa’s chair [Melissa McBride] and Norman’s chair? Where are our people that we know? It was odd.”

He adds, however, “Everybody was so fantastic. I think we lucked out with an amazing crew and that were all 100% on board with this show, too, and busted their a**. … And what a cool experience to again be these characters that we’ve been and know for so long, and to be in this new world.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

