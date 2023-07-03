AD
Entertainment News

Amy Schumer crashes ‘Joy Ride’ stars’ virtual interviews by pretending to be a journalist

todayJuly 3, 2023

L-R: Wu, Park, Cola, Hsu — Lionsgate/Ed Araquel

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood studios have commonly used virtual interviews to give journalists access to stars — and comedian and actress Amy Schumer took full advantage of this practice to get some face time with the cast of the road trip comedy Joy Ride

She posted the sweet moment to Instagram.

While Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and her co-stars Ashley ParkSherry Cola and Sabrina Wu were goofing around waiting for their next interview, a woman wearing sunglasses popped up on screen. 

Amy identified herself as “Amy Schumer from I love Joy Ride dot com,” to which Park shrieked, “Oh my God!” Wu shook her head in disbelief and waved her hands, saying, “No, no!”

Schumer said, “I loved the movie so much. The cast, everyone involved. I cannot tell you how much I loved this movie and how much I needed it.” She added, “You guys rock.” 

“Is this real?!” Wu asked, peering into the monitor in front of her.

For her part, Hsu’s mouth stayed open for nearly a full minute. “We’re getting bamboozled right now, this is f****** amazing,” she said when she regained the capacity to speak.

“Are we on a hidden camera show?” Cola asked.

“This is real,” Amy assured them. “I want to go on a trip with all of you, please? I laughed, I cried. It was the ride of the summer and I love you all.” 

To Schumer’s post, Park said, “This. Made. Our. Day. Slash. Year.” 

The raunchy, well-reviewed Joy Ride opens Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

