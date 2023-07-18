Annie Wallace Named Schreiner SAAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Woman finds man hiding under coat in backseat of her car while driving home
Facebook/Yarmouth Police Department (YARMOUTH, Mass.) -- A woman was left shaken and terrified by the side of a highway when she found a man hiding in the backseat of her car as she was driving “with a coat over his head,” police said. A police officer from the Yarmouth Police Department in the Cape Cod community of Massachusetts was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 a.m. on Monday morning when he “came upon a vehicle he thought […]