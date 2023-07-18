AD
Sports News

Annie Wallace Named Schreiner SAAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year

todayJuly 18, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Annie Wallace of Schreiner University Softball, was named the 2023 Schreiner SAAC Student-Athlete of the Year.

The SAAC Student-Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who excels both on and off the field. The recipient will have been a great representative of Schreiner Athletics and will have made a positive impact on campus. The recipient of the award was nominated and voted on by the Schreiner University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

2023 SAAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year – Annie Wallace, Softball

Written by: Schreiner University

