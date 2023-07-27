AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Arizona teen missing since 2019 found ‘safe, happy and healthy’ in small Montana town

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — A 14-year-old Arizona girl who mysteriously went missing in 2019 has been found “safe, happy and healthy” in Montana, authorities said.

Alicia Navarro, now 18, went alone to a police department in a small Montana town near the Canadian border to identify herself and ask for help to get cleared off a missing juvenile list, the Glendale, Arizona, police announced Wednesday.

When she came forward, which Glendale police said was within the last few days, they started to investigate, and authorities said they are confident that this young woman is Navarro.

Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite called the news “relief and joy for us, for Alicia, for her family and for our community.”

The investigation is ongoing, Waite noted, as police “begin to put together the puzzle which is her disappearance and her returning.”

Police said Navarro is not facing any charges and noted that she’s been extremely cooperative with investigators.

“To us she is a victim, and we need to provide services to her,” Waite said.

Authorities said that, according to Navarro, “This started as a runaway situation.” Police said it is not clear if she has been with anyone over the last four years.

“I think for Alicia, she felt like now was the time that, whether it’s emotionally, mentally, that she wants to take the next steps in her life,” Waite said. “She’s expressed a desire to move forward in life.”

Navarro was reunited with her mother, police said, adding that she’s “very apologetic to what she’s put her mother through … and it was not intentional.”

Navarro didn’t need any immediate medical attention, Waite said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-popular-are-legacy-college-admissions-preferences?-harvard-scrutiny-prompts-debate
insert_link

National News

How popular are legacy college admissions preferences? Harvard scrutiny prompts debate

(NEW YORK) -- Harvard University's legacy admissions policy has come under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, but it is not the only university to give preference to the children of alumni. Some of the top universities in the country -- including Yale University, Princeton University, Columbia University, Cornell University and Brown University -- continue to use this preference in the admissions process. An analysis […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%