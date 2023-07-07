AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde dedicates “Made For This” to touring musicians, military members + more

todayJuly 7, 2023

Background
ABC/Larry McCormack

Ashley McBryde has released a rocking new song, “Made For This.”

The anthemic track was penned by Ashley and hit songwriter Travis Meadows, and was inspired by Ashley’s life as a touring artist.

“Travis Meadows and I wrote ‘Made For This,’ and at the time, I was still touring in a van and he was using his truck, so we definitely had touring and the life of musicians top of mind,” shares Ashley.

“But this song reaches beyond that. It’s not just touring musicians and bands and crews who are on the road 200+ days a year who are ‘calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss,'” she explains. “It’s also members of our military, our truck drivers and those that work long or odd hours sacrificing time with their family. We’re lucky we’re made for this.”

“Made For This” is the latest preview of Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. Due out September 8, the 11-song record will include its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which is #25 and rising on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

