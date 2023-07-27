Ashley McBryde shares snippet of “Cool Little Bars”

Peter Gabriel & U2 remember Sinéad O’Connor
Peter Gabriel and U2 are the latest artists to remember singer Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56. In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, Sinéad claimed she had a romantic relationship with Gabriel; he calls her "an extraordinary talent" in his tribute. “She could move us with a candour and a passion with which so many people connected,” he writes. “The path she chose was always difficult and uncompromising but at every turn […]