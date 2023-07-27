AD
Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde shares snippet of “Cool Little Bars”

todayJuly 27, 2023

Ashley McBryde‘s set to drop “Cool Little Bars” on Friday, August 4.

“Don’t know where I’d be without them. #CoolLittleBars in out 8.4!” Ashley announces on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars,” goes the rootsy chorus. 

“Cool Little Bars” will be featured in Ashley’s upcoming album The Devil I Know, which arrives September 8. It’s available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel & U2 remember Sinéad O’Connor

Peter Gabriel and U2 are the latest artists to remember singer Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56. In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, Sinéad claimed she had a romantic relationship with Gabriel; he calls her "an extraordinary talent" in his tribute. “She could move us with a candour and a passion with which so many people connected,” he writes. “The path she chose was always difficult and uncompromising but at every turn […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

