Entertainment News

“Barbenheimer” now “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as ‘Oppenheimer’ stars weigh in on trend

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
Warner Bros. Pictures – Universal

If you’re thinking of hitting that “Barbenheimer” double feature over the weekend, you can’t go wrong, at least according to the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s because Greta Gerwig‘s cotton candy-colored Margot Robbie film Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded nuclear drama Oppenheimer have both been “Certified Fresh” by the website.

As of Thursday evening, July 20, Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, has an 89% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 91% Audience Score.

Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, has a Critics Score of 93%. An audience score for the film is still forthcoming, but positive word of mouth from those lucky enough to have seen it — not to mention the hype surrounding the unlikely double-shot hitting theaters Friday, July 21 — predicts moviegoers will be as kind as critics have been.

Meanwhile, the stars of Oppenheimer are sounding off on the mashup. Murphy told ABC Audio before the SAG-AFTRA strike that the Barbenheimer trend is “great for cinema,” adding he’s “definitely going to go and see Barbie.”

“Love Margot Robbie, love Greta Gerwig. Definitely want to see it,” he says.

Emily Blunt suggested seeing “Oppenheimer first, and then if you’re feeling destroyed, you can sort of get a little boost” with Barbie, a strategy Damon agreed with.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

