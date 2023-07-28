AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol drops video for “White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix)”

July 28, 2023

Background
Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol released the expanded edition of his self-titled album debut on July 28, and to coincide with the release, he’s dropped a video for a previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic tune “White Wedding.”

The clip reworks the song’s original video and even comes with a warning about strobe effects that may be sensitive to some viewers.

In addition to the remix of “White Wedding,” the two-CD Billy Idol Expanded Edition features a separate album with a previously unreleased concert, recorded August 12, 1982, at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California. It features performances of such tracks as “Hot in the City,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding” and more.

Billy Idol Expanded Edition is available now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

