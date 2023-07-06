AD
Entertainment News

Billy Porter and husband split after 6 years of marriage

todayJuly 6, 2023

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Related

Love, unfortunately, has taken an unexpected detour for Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith who have decided to go their separate ways. 

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” the Pose actor’s rep Simon Halls tells People.

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” adds Halls. “There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Porter and Smith first crossed paths in 2009 at a dinner party, but after a year of dating, they went their separate ways. Fate had other plans in store, as five years later, they found themselves drawn back together, reigniting their love. The stars aligned, and on January 14, 2017, they exchanged vows, sealing their commitment just two weeks after Porter’s heartfelt proposal in London on December 29, 2016.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

