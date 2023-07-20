Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones & more make Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Now that we’re a month into summer, former President Barack Obama is letting us know what he’s listening to this year.

Obama just released his 2023 Summer Playlist. It features a diverse group of songs, including Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken,” The Rolling Stones’ “Soul Survivor,” Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” and Jackson Browne’s “Doctor My Eyes.”

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama shares. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Other songs making his playlist this year include: The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You,” boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough,” Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business),” Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me To The End of Love (Live)” and The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian.”