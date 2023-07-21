AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Brett Young questions his decisions in “Let Go Too Soon”

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of BMLG Records

After several teases on social media, Brett Young has finally released his new breakup song, “Let Go Too Soon.”

Brett penned the track with Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte, and the tear-soaked tune finds the persona pondering his recent romantic split.

“I’ve beеn going out wіth friends/ I’ve been drinking too much whiskеу/ Вurnіng candleѕ аt both ends/ But nothing seems tо fiх mе ‘сause no matter what І do/ I ѕtill wake up missіng you/ Do yоu do thаt too?/ Did we let go did wе let go/ Did we let go too soon?” goes the vulnerable, regret-filled chorus.

“Let Go Too Soon” is off Brett’s forthcoming album, Across The Streets. Due out August 4, the project includes “Back To Jesus” and Brett’s new single, “Dance With You.”

Across The Streets can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Joni Mitchell shares “Summertime” from upcoming ‘At Newport’ live album

Redwing Records Joni Mitchell’s upcoming live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport, is set to drop July 28, and now, fans are getting to hear another track from the record. The latest is Joni’s performance of the George Gershwin classic “Summertime,” which was actually the first song she sang during the Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first live performance in 20 years. Joni Mitchell At Newport, produced by Joni and Brandi Carlile, features all the performances from the onstage Joni Jam. In […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – Episode 26: “Expect The Unexpected

Queen Production Ltd. Queen loves to keep their audience guessing at their live shows; that’s the subject of "Expect the Unexpected," episode 26 of their weekly YouTube series Queen the Greatest Live. In the episode, Brian May and Roger Taylor discuss their desire to throw in surprises in order to keep the audience engaged and keep things fresh for […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

AD
0%