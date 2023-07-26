AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Brittany Brower adds to Bethenny Frankel’s reality star “reckoning,” claims she wasn’t paid for ‘Next Top Model’

todayJuly 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bower in 2005 – Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Brittany Brower is joining Bethenny Frankel‘s rallying of reality show veterans, claiming she wasn’t paid a dime for her season 4 appearance on America’s Next Top Model.

Frankel made headlines the week of July 17 with a series of Instagram videos, saying producers are taking advantage of reality stars by not compensating them fairly despite rerunning their shows.

Brower tells the Daily Mail, “People are constantly sending me emails saying they’re watching my season. I’m like great, I’m so glad the show still has a following and it’s still making money, but I get absolutely nothing from it. It’s just such bulls***.”

She claims the contestants on her season were only given money for groceries. At the time, she considered herself fortunate that she lived at home and had parents who helped her make ends meet.

What’s more, she said when her original season was over, she had trouble converting her screen time to modeling fame. “I got some bookings, sure, but I must be honest, some things I wasn’t able to book because I was on Top Model and the designer didn’t want that kind of look.”

Brower says she was paid to return for one of the show’s All Stars sessions — $1,000 an episode.

Brower supported Frankel’s urging reality stars to band together, particularly as networks are relying on reality TV to fill gaps from the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. “This is the perfect time to make change happen,” Brower says. “Like, ok, you want us to pick up the brunt of television right now? You want reality stars to be the TV? Well then pay for it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-jennifer-lopez,-christina-aguilera-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and more

Jennifer Lopez posted photos Tuesday from her 54th birthday celebrations, including one of her dancing on the table. “Birthday mood…all month!!” she captioned it. “Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon.” JLo’s actual birthday was Monday, July 24. And speaking of birthdays, Christina Aguilera posted photos Tuesday from Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday bash over the weekend. In the photos, she’s seen hugging Selena […]

todayJuly 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%