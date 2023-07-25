AD
Bronny James, LeBron’s son, suffers cardiac arrest during workout

todayJuly 25, 2023

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Bronny James, the son of basketball star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice Monday and was taken to the hospital, according to a family spokesman.

James is now in stable condition, according to the family.

Bronny James, 18, is a rising basketball star and incoming freshman at the University of Southern California.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a family spokesman said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The statement added, “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

James was a McDonald’s All-American in his senior season in high school and the No. 20 player in the country in ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

LeBron James has said one of his final goals before retirement is to play in the NBA with his son.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said during an interview with ESPN in January.

Written by: ABC News

