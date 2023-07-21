Bruce Springsteen featured on new Gaslight Anthem track “History Books”

Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers; Credit: Kelsey Hunter Ayres

New Jersey’s native son Bruce Springsteen has teamed with fellow Garden State rockers The Gaslight Anthem on a new song. The Boss is featured on the New Brunswick band’s latest single, “History Books,” which is the title track from their new album, due out October 27.

“When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded,” says Gaslight frontman Brian Fallon. “It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero’s voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.”

You can listen to “History Books” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Springsteen is still in Europe with the E Street Band and will play Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21. The tour returns to the U.S. with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.