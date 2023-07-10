AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen on guitarist Nils Lofgren: “He’s actually a fabulous frontman”

todayJuly 10, 2023

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Nils Lofgren is getting ready to release his new solo album, Mountains, on July 21, but in the meantime he’s still busy on tour with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. And it sure sounds like his boss, The Boss, really appreciates him.

“Nils is a unique combination of talents: musical and psychological and emotional,” Springsteen tells MOJO in its latest issue. Asked what makes Nils so special, Springsteen offers, “Well, he plays the guitar pretty well, in a way that a lot of other people can’t. And what’s unusual about him is he’s got a great voice, so he’s actually a fabulous frontman.”

Springsteen says Nils, who joined the band in 1984, is “kind of underused in The E Street Band.” He notes, “He’s very, very generous with his playing and with his time. The kind of time that he puts into working on your work, your vision, your material, is very special.”

On a personal level, Springsteen says Lofgren is “about the nicest guy you’ve ever met. They don’t come any sweeter. They don’t come any more thoughtful. Any more generous. He’s exactly who he appears to be. And you know, just an incredible guy to be in a band with.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band bring their tour to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, July 11.  It returns to the U.S. with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

