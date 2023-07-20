AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Bryan Adams joins tech startup that keeps songs safe

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bryan Adams (R) with Songbox co-founders Ciaran O’Toole (L) and Michael Coll (middle); Courtesy Songbox

Ever since music went digital, countless songs and albums have leaked before their release dates as keeping files under lock and key while they get sent back and forth is extremely difficult. Now, Bryan Adams is here to help.

Adams has signed on as a cofounder of Songbox, a Scottish tech company that’s invented a safe way to share music. The technology allows musicians — or anyone else who creates audio content — to store their files securely and share it with whoever they want while preventing unwanted leaks.

What’s more, you can monitor who is listening, which tracks they’re listening to and for how long. That’s super-valuable for any new artist who wants to send their demos to a record company or producer, for example.

Bryan was one of the first people to use the technology, and over the past two years, he’s also helped add new features to the product. Songbox founder Michael Coll says the rocker’s “insight” has been “invaluable” when it came to making it even more helpful for musicians.

In a statement, Bryan says thanks to Songbox, “I don’t need to send out MP3 files or physical products, so it keeps my ideas and early versions safe and secure until I’m ready to officially release the songs. It was exactly what I was looking for.”

He adds, “I’m delighted to join Songbox and to help tell other people in the music business how great this tool can be for their work.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carly-pearce-shows-flight-attendants-her-‘cma-fest’-performance,-but-they-weren’t-quite-starstruck
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce shows flight attendants her ‘CMA Fest’ performance, but they weren’t quite starstruck

ABC/Larry McCormack Carly Pearce had a hilarious moment happen to her this week. While her CMA Fest performance was aired on television, Carly streamed it from the plane and went around in excitement to show the flight attendants she was performing on TV.  "This is me on TV tonight, right? Yes! That's why I'm yelling! Right now! Right?" Carly told an air stewardess in the opening of her Instagram Reel, before they light up in smiles and give each other a […]

todayJuly 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%