Bud Light’s bringing you OneRepublic in a small venue for free

todayJuly 13, 2023

ABC/Paula Lobo

OneRepublic usually plays arenas or stadiums, but in August, you have the chance to see them in a tiny venue for free.

The “Counting Stars” band is part of Bud Light’s inaugural Bud Light Backyard Tour summer concert series, reports Billboard. The four-city tour starts August 10 in Nashville, Tennessee, with OneRepublic playing in a still-to-be-announced venue with a capacity between 1,000 to 3,000. To win the free tickets, register at BudLightBackyard.com. You have to be 21 or older to win.

“We really want to deliver an intimate vibe, and deliver that backyard experience where you’re hanging out with your friends, your family, listening to your favorite artists,” Todd Allen, Bud Light’s VP of marketing, tells Billboard. “So we want try to bring these artists closer to fans through these shows.”

The other acts involved are country band Midland, who’ll play in August 15 in Oklahoma City; emo legends Dashboard Confessional in St. Louis on August 17 and ’90s rockers Bush on August 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

OneRepublic is currently touring Europe; right now, they’re in Italy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

