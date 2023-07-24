AD
Mike FM Music News

Canadian fan seeing as many Harry Styles concerts as she can before going deaf

July 24, 2023

Maybe you’ve attended multiple concerts during Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour trek — which concluded Saturday night in Italy — because you’re a superfan.  But one Canadian fan has seen as many of Harry’s concerts as she can because soon, she won’t be able to hear him — or any music — at all.

Nicole Meyers told CBC News’ The Moment that she has two brain tumors, one on each of her cochlear nerve, which means that eventually, she’ll lose her hearing.  That’s why she’s seen four Harry four times on this tour: Once in Toronto, once in California and twice in London.

“He’s just brought so much fun into my life, and I love his music,” said Nicole, adding, “I love listening to music, obviously. I love Harry Styles. Music’s a big part of my life, so it scares me. I don’t want to be deaf, I don’t want to lose my hearing.”

Describing how much she’s enjoyed the shows, Nicole said, “It just gets better, each time. And my closet friends I’ve met because of being a Harry fan. It’s just brought so many important things into my life and memories I’ll remember forever.”

Meanwhile, Italy 24 News reports that at Harry’s final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, he addressed the audience in Italian, saying, “Welcome to the final show. The last two years of my life have been a wonderful gift and it is truly very special to end my tour here, in this country that has a special place in my heart.”

He added, “Tonight, we will give you 100%, then it will be time to rest. For me. I am very tired but happy. Very tired, but very, very happy.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

