AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Carlos Santana teams with son and nephew for new song “Energía”

todayJuly 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
GT Digital Distribution

Carlos Santana has teamed with his family for a brand new song. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just released the tune “Energía,” which features his son Salvador Santana and his nephew Jose Santana along with Orlando Torriente and Piero Amadeo Infante

“Being part of this project is an incredible honor,” Jose shares. “We’re infusing our individual experiences and influences to create something that is truly magical and connects with people on a deep spiritual and uplifting level.”

Jose notes that the song was written to help their friend, the song’s co-executive producer David Richardson, while he was in a Covid-related coma.

“It was about sharing and sending love and light to a long-time friend that literally woke him and saved his life,” he explains. “The spirit we sowed into those lyrics and that energy caused my Uncle Carlos to also be moved and compelled to create something bigger than us and to set it free to help our community near and far feel that energy and let it heal and uplift your soul.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

doug-emhoff-leads-us-presidential-delegation-at-women’s-world-cup
insert_link

Sports News

Doug Emhoff leads US presidential delegation at Women’s World Cup

(NEW YORK) -- As millions of people around the world tune in for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this week, second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in New Zealand representing the United States. Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, departed Monday for New Zealand, where he will lead the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Women's World Cup later this week. Emhoff will also […]

todayJuly 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%