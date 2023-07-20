AD
Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce shows flight attendants her ‘CMA Fest’ performance, but they weren’t quite starstruck

todayJuly 20, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

Carly Pearce had a hilarious moment happen to her this week.

While her CMA Fest performance was aired on television, Carly streamed it from the plane and went around in excitement to show the flight attendants she was performing on TV. 

“This is me on TV tonight, right? Yes! That’s why I’m yelling! Right now! Right?” Carly told an air stewardess in the opening of her Instagram Reel, before they light up in smiles and give each other a high-five.

“We’re on TV right now. This is me. Ain’t that cool?” Carly asked another flight attendant. However, he didn’t share that same excitement as her and didn’t know who she was.

“That is awesome. What is your name?” the flight attendant asked before Carly responded with her name twice.

As she was exiting the plane, she told two others that she was “yelling” because she’s “on TV right now.” Unfortunately, they could only offer clueless looks.

“No one believed me when I told them,” the singer said with a laugh as she arrived at the airport. 

Watch this funny moment now on Carly’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

