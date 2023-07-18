Carson Kirk Named Schreiner SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year

Jason Aldean says “Try That In A Small Town” accusations are “not only meritless, but dangerous”
ABC/Larry McCormack Jason Aldean says online accusations his "Try That In A Small Town" video is "pro-lynching" are "not only meritless, but dangerous." The video shows the Georgia native performing the song in front of a courthouse with an American flag at the entrance, intercut with news footage of a burning flag, protesters clashing with police and a convenience store robbery. CMT has pulled the video after running it for three days, according […]