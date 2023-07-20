Celebrate Christmas in July with Jason Mraz

Courtesy HSN+

It may be the height of summer, but Jason Mraz is celebrating Christmas on HSN+.

Jason is featured performing and chatting about his music in Unwrapped Radio: Jason Mraz, a program on the shopping channel’s streaming platform. In addition to talking about his current tour in support of his new album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Jason performs two songs from the record — “I Feel Like Dancing” and “Pancakes & Butter” — with his band.

“I feel like this album is a brand new expression. I just feel like I’m starting over. I don’t know why,” he says. “I hope people just listen with an open heart and can find a place for it in their lives.”

In the same program, Jason reflects on why he likes Christmas and cites some of his favorite artists with holiday music — Andy Williams, Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole and Wham! — before launching into an acoustic rendition of “Winter Wonderland.”

HSN is offering a special deal on Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride: Through July 23, every purchase of the vinyl version of the album will come with a matching Christmas ornament and free shipping.