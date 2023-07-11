AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Cheap Trick announces fall tour dates

todayJuly 11, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cheap Trick is extending their time on the road in 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a new set of fall tour dates.

The new additions to the schedule kick off October 2 in Springfield, Missouri, with the trek wrapping October 22 in Reno, Nevada. Local presales for all new shows begin Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

In the meantime, Cheap Trick is booked for several festivals this year and will be the special guest on Rod Stewart’s upcoming U.S. tour. The rockers’ next show is happening July 16 in Chicago, Illinois. A complete list of tour dates is on cheaptrick.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

