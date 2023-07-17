AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Chicago to headline two New Jersey concerts for ‘Decades Rock Live’ special

todayJuly 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Chicago is set to headline two new shows that will be filmed for the concert TV special Decades Rock Live, which teams classic bands with some of today’s biggest artists.

The concerts, billed as Chicago & Friends, are happening November 17 and 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They’ll feature special guests Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, and Steve Vai, who’ll pay tribute to the band’s original lead guitarist Terry Kath, with more guests to be added.

The concerts will have the band celebrating the 55th anniversary of their debut, Chicago Transit Authority, with a set featuring tunes from the classic album as well as some of their greatest hits. The planned Decades Rock Live special is expected to air sometime in December.

“We’re looking forward to working with Barry Summers, our producer on this concert film, and celebrating Chicago’s 55th Anniversary of our debut album Chicago Transit Authority, with our fans in Atlantic City that will be filmed over two nights,” Chicago cofounder and keyboardist Robert Lamm shares. “We’ll be performing a set list of songs exclusively for these two shows, and we’re very excited to be performing with some special guests, all captured on film.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

softball-falls-to-southwestern-university-at-scac-championship
insert_link

Sports News

Softball Falls to Southwestern University at SCAC Championship

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost their opening round game against Southwestern University at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship 8-3. The 6-Seed Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to open up the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship with a matchup against the 3-Seed Pirates from Southwestern University.  Schreiner saw a strong start to the game, scoring two runs in the 1st inning off a 2 RBI Double from Yadira Lopez. […]

todayJuly 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%