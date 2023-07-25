Chris Janson talks “All I Need Is You,” ’80s country songs + Florida’s 30A

“It’s a sweet spot, man. There’s a sweet spot in that. You got to find that tempo. It’s almost like a ‘Feels So Right’ kind of melody, you know? Or a ‘Smoky Mountain Rain’ kind of melody. It’s that vein,” Chris tells ABC Audio while referencing Alabama and Ronnie Milsap ‘s respective songs.

The song starts off unassumingly like a typical romantic ballad before the tempo kicks up a notch to give it a good groove. This melodic buildup and rhythm, as Chris shares, is every bit intentional and reminiscent of some ’80s country hits.

If you’ve found yourself grooving along to Chris Janson ‘s “All I Need Is You” midway through the song, you’re not alone.

The lyrics to Chris’ “All I Need Is You” even reflects his love for his beach house down in Florida’s 30A.

“I wanna take a trip in a Chevrolet/ To a beach house down on 30A/ Have the Gulf Of Mexico sittin’ right in my backyard/ But as long as you’re right here in my arms,” goes the autobiographical second verse.

“Even beyond the subject matter — which is, of course, Kelly and our love story — but there’s little inflections in there, too. You know, they’re just so unabashedly real,” Chris says of his personal track. “From the beach house down on 30A, which is where I was writing the song on the back porch. That’s where that came from. And looking at the Gulf of Mexico from your backyard. So it was a real true-to-life moment.”

“All I Need Is You” is the lead single off Chris’ latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, out now