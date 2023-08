City of Kerrville moving to Stage 2 Water Conservation measures

AD

The City of Kerrville has announced that effective August 1 at 12:01 a.m., Kerrville will move from Stage 1 to Stage 2 water conservation measures. The watering schedule for Stage 2 allows for landscape and lawn watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems from 6-9 a.m. and 8-10 on Tuesday and Saturday for street addresses whose last digits end in an odd number, and Wednesday and Sunday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an even number.

Landscape watering with a hand-held hose is allowed every day from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for all addresses.

The City of Kerrville Water Management Plan can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

For more information, call (830) 258-1153, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD