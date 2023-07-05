AD
Mike FM Music News

Could Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hit $1 billion?

todayJuly 5, 2023

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is raking in the bucks, but it just may hit a level that no other trek has ever managed to reach.

Bloomberg reports that Taylor is grossing $13 million a night in ticket sales, which is putting her on track to score the title of the highest-grossing tour in music history. The Eras Tour is likely to gross $1 billion when all is said and done — a level that no tour has ever achieved.

So far, the Eras Tour’s 22 dates have brought in $300 million; Taylor will be doing a total of 50 shows before heading overseas. Pollstar has estimated the final tally could be more than $1.3 billion, and that doesn’t count the money that Taylor’s making from merchandise sales each night.

It’s not like she gets all that money personally, either: Most of it goes towards production costs.

One reason so much money is being made, Bloomberg notes, is due to ticket prices. The average Taylor ticket is $254, but that’s not unusual given that seven of the top 25 tours of 2023 are charging more than $200 per ticket, including Bruce Springsteen and country superstar George Strait

Five years ago, only two acts were charging more than $200 per night: Britney Spears and Celine Dion.

Currently, Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, set to wrap up this weekend, holds the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time, having brought in $887 million up to May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

