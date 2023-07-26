Crane partially collapses in midtown Manhattan

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A crane caught fire and partially collapsed off a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan, New York during Wednesday morning’s commute, littering the street with debris, according to officials.

Six people have been injured, including two firefighters, officials said.

One woman told ABC News the crane struck her apartment window and the glass shattered in her face.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stressed at a news conference that the accident, which unfolded around 7:35 a.m., could have been much worse if it occurred later in the morning.

“We were extremely, extremely lucky,” he said.

Adams said officials are working to extinguish the fire and ensure everyone in the surrounding area is safe, and then crews will disassemble the crane.

The building, which is under construction, is a 54-story structure at 550 10th Avenue, said NYC Department of Buildings Commissioner James Oddo. The crane hit a building across the street at 555 10th Avenue.

The crane operator was moving 16 tons of concrete when the operator saw the fire started and tried to extinguish it, officials said. The fire heated the crane’s cable, causing the collapse, officials said.

The crane operator was able to evacuate safely, officials said.

The NYPD is urging people to avoid 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41st Street to West 42nd Street.