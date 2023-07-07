AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cyndi Lauper drops song for new Prime Video series ‘The Horror of Delores Roach’

todayJuly 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Don Arnold/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper has released some new music. The singer just dropped the tune “Oh, Dolores,” which she wrote for the new Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is streaming now. 

“It’s a fun song,” Cyndi shares on Instagram. “I had so much fun.”

Lauper also has a role in show. The eight-episode series stars Justina Machado as the title character, a woman released from prison after an unjust 16-year sentence. She returns to her now-gentrified Washington Heights, New York, neighborhood, where she lives and works as a masseuse in the basement of her stoner friend Luis’ empanada shop.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

is-taylor-swift’s-new-song-“when-emma-falls-in-love”-about-emma-stone?
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Is Taylor Swift’s new song “When Emma Falls In Love” about Emma Stone?

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011/WireImage Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been pals since 2008, which is why fans believe that "When Emma Falls In Love," one of the "From the Vault" songs on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), is about the Oscar-winning actress. Specifically, fans are convinced the song is about Stone's relationship with either Kieran Culkin, who she dated from 2010 to 2011, or Andrew Garfield, who she was with from 2011 […]

todayJuly 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%