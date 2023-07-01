AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

David Lee Roth shares mini doc on the 1983 US Festival

todayJuly 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation

David Lee Roth has shared a new mini doc about the short-lived US Festival, which was the brainchild of Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak. According to the doc, Wozniak had hoped the ’80s would be “more community oriented” than the ’70s. 

The US Festival, the US standing for Unite us in Song, not United States, took place outside of California. It consisted of two multiday festivals, one during Labor Day weekend in 1982 and another during Memorial Day weekend in 1983. The latter consisted of four shows broken down by genre — new wave, rock, heavy metal and country — with Van Halen headlining the heavy metal day, which also included Mötley CrüeJudas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne.

Roth’s somewhat bizarre 24-minute documentary starts with a discussion of his creation of what he called the Jungle Studs, a group of friends he’d go on adventures with. But his traveling time was cut short when Van Halen was offered the US Festival gig by Wozniak. They at first turned it down, but changed their minds when they were offered $1 million for the gig.

At the time, the show was the biggest concert of Van Halen’s career. They wound up getting paid even more than the initial offer, since they had a clause in their contract that no band could be paid more than them. Wozniak, desperate to get David Bowie for the rock day lineup, paid $1.5 million to get him and his crew to the show.

In the end, the festival cost Woz $10 million — and there were two reported deaths. The festival never returned.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

damian-macias-announced-as-women’s-soccer-head-coach
insert_link

Sports News

Damian Macias Announced as Women’s Soccer Head Coach

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Damian Macias as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Women's Soccer. Macias will be making his return to Schreiner University, where he spent two years as an Assistant Coach for the Schreiner University Men's and Women's Soccer programs from 1999-2001. After leaving Schreiner in 2001, Macias has spent the past two decades building up an impressive soccer resume […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Dolly Parton on her ‘Rockstar’ Beatles reunion and why Mick Jagger isn’t on the album

Vijat Mohindra/Butterfly Records via BMLG Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, features a reunion of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on her cover of “Let It Be,” and she tells the U.K.’s Absolute Radio just how she got the two Beatles to join her for the track.  “I’ve always loved that song,” Dolly says. “I recorded the song without them and […]

todayJune 30, 2023

AD
0%