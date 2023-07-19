AD
Def Leppard uses Queen classic to wish Brian May a happy birthday

todayJuly 19, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The members of Def Leppard are helping Queen guitarist Brian May celebrate his 76th birthday.

In honor of May’s July 19 birthday, the band shared a musical birthday wish on social media to the tune of the Queen hit “Tie Your Mother Down.”

Joe ElliottPhil CollenVivian Campbell and Rick Savage are featured in the clip, which has Elliott on guitar. In it, they sing, “Happy birthday! Happy birthday! / Stay awake from the cake but a drink’s ok / Happy birthday! Happy birthday! Happy birthday Brian May!”

“Join us in wishing our good friend @DrBrianMay a very happy birthday today!” the band wrote in the caption. “Keep on rockin’.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

